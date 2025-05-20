Morning Minute: Cuesta Coach passes away, Las Vegas direct flight and grazing goats

Good morning Central Coast and happy Tuesday! Here are some of the top stories from Daybreak:

Cuesta College's Rusty Blair passes away: The recently retired 33-year head coach of the Cuesta Men's Basketball program passed away Saturday morning. A former 1st-team All-American at SLO High School followed by a successful career at the University of Oregon and a 12-year overseas career in Belgium and Holland, Blair had just finished his final season with the Cougars. He is survived by his wife Kaatje, his two children Kelly and Casey and grandchildren.

Las Vegas direct flight returns: The SLO County Airport will bring back its daily direct service to Las Vegas beginning Oct. 4. It is the third time Alaska Airlines has brought back the flight with the last seasonal run ending April 21. As of right now, there is no end date scheduled but an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told KSBY that "we don't have plans to fly the route year-round." Travelers are encouraged to grab their tickets earlier to get the best prices.

Goat grazers: For the fifth year, sheep and goats are back to graze in the Salinas River in Paso Robles to prevent the spread of vegetation fires. Around 810 sheep and goats take to the Salinas riverbed to graze almost 100 acres to help cut down vegetation to reduce the risk of wildfires.