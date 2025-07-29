New DMV, fire containment, and train detour

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak today:



New DMV office opens in Santa Maria : A brand new DMV facility opens this Friday on Santa Maria Way. It’s three times larger, has more parking, and features solar panels with zero net energy use. Most DMV services can still be done online.

Madre fire fully contained : The Madre Fire is now 100% contained after burning more than 80,000 acres since July 2. One structure was destroyed, another damaged, and two firefighters were hurt. The cause is still under investigation.

Amtrak service suspended for bridge work: Pacific Surfliner service between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara will pause this Friday through August 16. Crews are replacing the 127-year-old La Canada Honda Bridge. Bus service will fill the gap during the closure.

A new federal policy from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has raised concerns among undocumented community members and healthcare providers in Santa Barbara County. The rule reclassifies community health clinics as providers of “federal public benefits,” potentially affecting access to care for undocumented patients. Despite this, Santa Barbara County officials stress that clinics will continue serving all patients regardless of immigration status, and no proof of citizenship will be required. Still, fear and uncertainty have led some undocumented families to delay or cancel medical appointments, worried about possible encounters with immigration authorities. Local leaders, including Rep. Salud Carbajal, criticize the policy as harmful and politically motivated, warning it could increase healthcare costs and pose public health risks by limiting access to preventative care and vaccinations.

Seven-year-old Isla Wills-Saltzman is one of over 100 children participating in the beloved Los Niños de las Flores tradition during Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days Fiesta, a multi-day celebration filled with culture, community, and fun. From handing out flowers in costume to joining the two-mile parade route, Isla says the experience brings joy, and sometimes cookies! The festival includes lively events like the Mercado de la Guerra, run by longtime Fiesta participant Sean Malis, offering food, music, and dancing. This year, the Mercado expands into the historic De la Guerra Adobe courtyard with new vendors and a dance stage. The annual parade will feature over 500 horses, nine floats, and more than 30 carriages, as the city comes together to honor its rich heritage and community spirit.

San Luis Obispo County officials announced that Phase 4 of the $13.8 million Avila Roundabout Project will begin August 18 and last 40 days, focusing on the construction of the interior roundabout. To minimize disruptions, the closure of Avila Beach Drive at U.S. 101 was delayed until after summer beach traffic slows and school is back in session. The project aims to ease weekend congestion and improve safety with new sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, and additional parking. A detour using San Luis Bay Drive and Ontario Road will be in place, and nearby businesses will remain open during construction. The full project is expected to be completed by January.

