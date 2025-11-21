PG&E scam warning, fire safety, and parking tech

Happy Friday! Here are some stories to know before you get the weekend started:



Scam warnings: Scammers are ramping up utility bill scams this holiday season, impersonating PG&E through calls, emails and even in-person visits. The utility says there have been more than 21,000 scam attempts in 2025, costing customers nearly $300,000. Small and medium-sized businesses are also being targeted, with close to 700 reports so far this year.

SpaceX is preparing for a Sunday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Liftoff is set for 4 p.m., carrying 28 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. It will be the booster’s first flight, and after separation, it’s scheduled to land on the drone ship in the Pacific. Fire safety push: San Luis Obispo has seen major growth in areas labeled “Fire Hazard Severity Zones” over the past year. Community Reporter Karson Wells checked out a free program aimed at reducing risk. SLO City Fire and the SLO County Fire Safe Council are teaming up for a Chipping Day on December 2nd, helping residents clear defensible space. Mason Alex with the Fire Safe Council says homeowners can check eligibility on the council’s website.

A judge has dismissed the felony false imprisonment charge against Ashlee Buzzard, the Vandenberg Village mother linked to her missing child case. Following a preliminary hearing, the court ruled that an audio recording didn’t support the accuser’s claim of being prevented from leaving, and ordered her GPS monitoring device removed. The investigation into her 9-year-old daughter Melodee’s disappearance, however, remains open.

San Luis Obispo has finished rolling out its new parking technology downtown, including upgraded on-street kiosks with brighter, backlit touchscreen displays. The city’s parking overhaul, part of its “Technology Roadmap,” also consolidated payment to a single app and lowered parking rates, though some small business owners still worry about downtown traffic.

The Cambria Fire Department is getting a brand-new Type 1 fire engine, thanks to nearly $935,000 in federal funding secured with the support of Rep. Jimmy Panetta. The new vehicle is critical for the fire station, which has struggled with aging engines and heavy repair costs, especially given Cambria’s terrain and status as a high fire risk area.

