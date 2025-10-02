Project delays, movie nights, and train crash

Here are the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Train crashes with fuel truck in Guadalupe : A scary scene in Guadalupe after an Amtrak train full of passengers collided with a fuel truck. The crash left hundreds stranded for hours. The truck driver suffered major injuries, while three others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Road closures remain in place on Highway 1 and 166 as crews continue cleanup.

Local pizza place feeds federal workers during shutdown : Some local businesses are finding ways to help during the government shutdown. Wild West Pizza and Grill in Lompoc is offering a free medium pizza to federal workers who aren't getting paid. The post about the deal went up on Facebook and quickly racked up hundreds of reactions.

Road resurfacing project brings delays in Santa Maria: Drivers in Santa Maria should expect delays as the city continues its resurfacing project. Today, crews are finishing work on Betteravia Road between South Broadway and "A" Street. Drivers may also see delays on Western Avenue from Morrison to Stowell. Several more streets are scheduled for work through mid-November.

The San Luis Obispo Film Center hosted its second annual “Haunting Party” at the Palm Theatre downtown, featuring Halloween-themed fun for the community. Attendees enjoyed live music (from the Ghost/Monster Duo), food, giveaways, a wine pull, and a costume contest. The event also included screenings of classic horror films such as The Mummy, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Bride of Frankenstein, Scream and more.

Food banks across the Central Coast, including in northern Santa Barbara County, are preparing for increased demand if the federal government shuts down. Organizations like Catholic Charities in Lompoc and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County recall the strain from past shutdowns when federal workers lost pay, and say they’ve already adjusted operations to be more reliant on community donations. But with food demand still high since the pandemic and fewer USDA supplies than before, they warn a prolonged shutdown could push their capacity to the limit.

