Rain continues, Season of Hope begins, and free flu shots

Good morning, Central Coast. Check out this rainy forecast and some of the stories we are following today on Daybreak:



Season of Hope begins : KSBY is kicking off its annual Season of Hope campaign, teaming up with local food banks, fire departments, and charities to help families in need this holiday season. Donations of non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any local fire station through December 12. Viewers can also scan the QR code on-screen for drop-off locations or to make an online donation.

: KSBY is kicking off its annual campaign, teaming up with local food banks, fire departments, and charities to help families in need this holiday season. Donations of non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any local fire station through December 12. Viewers can also scan the QR code on-screen for drop-off locations or to make an online donation. Evacuation warning issued near burn scars : Evacuation warnings are in effect for areas near the Gifford and Lake Fire burn scars due to possible flooding and debris flows. San Luis Obispo County has also issued a shelter-in-place order for downstream neighborhoods. Officials are urging residents to stay alert and sign up for real-time updates at AlertSLO.org .

: Evacuation warnings are in effect for areas near the Gifford and Lake Fire burn scars due to possible flooding and debris flows. San Luis Obispo County has also issued a shelter-in-place order for downstream neighborhoods. Officials are urging residents to stay alert and sign up for real-time updates at Warming Center opens tonight at 40 Prado: The warming center at 40 Prado will open tonight to provide shelter for community members in need. Check-in runs from 7 to 9 p.m., with space available for 40 people. The center offers meals, showers, clean clothes, and kennels for vaccinated pets or emotional support animals.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is offering free flu vaccines this Wednesday, October 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Hall. The event is open to everyone ages 3 and older, with no appointment or insurance required. Health officials say the clinic aims to protect the community ahead of flu season and reduce strain on local healthcare systems as respiratory illnesses rise in the fall and winter months.

For the first time in university history, Cal Poly conducted a prescribed burn on its own land at Escuela Ranch, covering 30 acres of grassland in less than an hour. The effort brought together Cal Poly students, CAL FIRE, and State Parks, giving students hands-on experience in wildfire management, fire behavior, and ecosystem restoration. Faculty say the burn will not only help reduce future fire risks but also serve as a valuable teaching tool for students pursuing careers in environmental science and fire ecology.

San Luis Obispo County is launching a free vegetation chipping program this week to help residents in high-risk fire zones clear brush and reduce wildfire hazards. The program, offered in partnership with the Fire Safe Council and local fire agencies, allows homeowners in designated areas to sign up for free removal of trimmed vegetation. Officials say the effort supports defensible space preparation ahead of peak fire season and is part of a broader push to improve community wildfire resilience across the Central Coast.