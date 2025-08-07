Ranchers recover, scammers busted, and fire crews set up base camp

Good morning, Central Coast. We are so close to the weekend, but today is going to be the warmest out of the whole week, so you might want to get out and enjoy it!



Scouting America is hosting its annual Boots & Bling fundraiser this fall : Scouting America – Los Padres Council is gearing up for its Boots & Bling fundraiser on September 16th at the Cypress Ridge Pavilion in Arroyo Grande. The western-themed evening will include dinner, a silent auction, and a celebration of two local honorees. All proceeds will support the Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre, helping provide camperships, meals, and supplies so every child can access meaningful outdoor education experiences.

Fire officials are holding public meetings today to share Gifford Fire updates : Two community meetings are being held today to update the public on the Gifford Fire. Santa Barbara County Fire Station 23 in Santa Maria will host one event, while the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office will hold another meeting tonight at the Loomis Family Barn. Officials will share the latest on the fire's status, public safety measures, and upcoming response efforts. Smoke from the Gifford Fire is spreading across the Central Coast: Air quality experts say the impact of smoke from the Gifford Fire is worsening due to shifting wind patterns. Community reporter Makayla Richardson explains the delayed effects are now being felt across the region. Health officials urge children, older adults, and those with lung conditions to take precautions, like staying indoors, closing windows and doors, and avoiding outdoor activity when smoke is visible.

As the Gifford Fire swept through Santa Barbara County, Rock Front Ranch took a direct hit, destroying crops, bees, and threatening the home of owner Alicia Taff, who stayed behind to protect her property and livestock. Taff used water hoses to keep flames off the roof, while spot fires ignited around her, a result of ember spotting carried by strong winds. The fire scorched the farm's jujube orchard and native plants that support their bees, damage that could take up to five years to recover. Taff's daughter, unable to reach her during the fire, described the experience as terrifying. Despite the devastation, the family is already focused on rebuilding, with support from the community and even Allan Hancock College, which has offered to help plant new trees.

As the Gifford Fire swept through Santa Barbara County, Rock Front Ranch took a direct hit, destroying crops, bees, and threatening the home of owner Alicia Taff, who stayed behind to protect her property and livestock. Taff used water hoses to keep flames off the roof, while spot fires ignited around her, a result of ember spotting carried by strong winds. The fire scorched the farm’s jujube orchard and native plants that support their bees, damage that could take up to five years to recover. Taff’s daughter, unable to reach her during the fire, described the experience as terrifying. Despite the devastation, the family is already focused on rebuilding, with support from the community and even Allan Hancock College, which has offered to help plant new trees.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office recently stopped a sophisticated scam in Goleta, arresting a 34-year-old woman from Los Angeles and recovering $30,000 intended for fraudsters. Deputies also uncovered two additional scams the same day in Goleta and Montecito, with combined losses totaling $85,000.

As the Gifford Fire continues to burn, firefighters are taking major steps to stop it from spreading north. More than a thousand personnel are relocating to a newly established base camp in Santa Margarita, the closest staging area to the fire’s northern front. Officials say the move was necessary, as crews were previously spending up to four hours just reaching the fire line. The self-contained camp, located off El Camino Real, will serve as a critical hub with water tenders, dozers, fire engines, and support services. Crews are working in shifts around the clock, and drivers in the area are urged to use caution with heavy fire equipment now on the roads.