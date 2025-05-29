Rodeo preview, local baseball team's record-setting year, and affordable housing town hall

Happy Thursday, here is a look at the warm day ahead of us!



Affordable housing townhall in Oceano: May is Affordable Housing Month in SLO County. Tonight, a townhall will be held at the Oceano Community Center from 6 to 7:30 P.M. to discuss local efforts, including a new regional housing fund. All community members are welcome.

May is Affordable Housing Month in SLO County. Tonight, a townhall will be held at the Oceano Community Center from 6 to 7:30 P.M. to discuss local efforts, including a new regional housing fund. All community members are welcome. Public meeting on Robinson Bridge Project: A public meeting on the Highway 246 Robinson Bridge Replacement Project is happening tonight at Lompoc City Hall from 6 to 7 P.M. Residents can share feedback and speak with Caltrans about design plans.

A public meeting on the Highway 246 Robinson Bridge Replacement Project is happening tonight at Lompoc City Hall from 6 to 7 P.M. Residents can share feedback and speak with Caltrans about design plans. Morro Bay Baseball Heads to CIF Championship: The Morro Bay High School baseball team is making history this season, setting a new school record for most wins, and they’re not done yet. Tonight, the Pirates face off against top-ranked Fowler High School in the CIF Central Section Division III Championship game. The Pirates earned their spot by defeating Fresno, Mission Oak, and Hoover. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. in Visalia.

The end of the Cayucos Pier has been closed for over a year due to storm damage that left the last 15 feet unsupported, prompting safety concerns. For longtime resident Chuck Kennon, the closure is deeply personal, he scattered his late wife’s ashes there and placed a memorial plaque in her honor. The county has secured $1 million for repairs, with $250,000 allocated to remove the damaged section and $750,000 for a potential rebuild. Construction is expected to begin in September and finish by November. Officials say all memorial plaques will be preserved and reinstalled once the work is complete.

The 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is back and bigger than ever, kicking off for the first time with "Extreme Bulls" a new, high-energy event featuring 40 top bull riders. Known for blending tradition with excitement, the rodeo includes PRCA-sanctioned events, trick riding, motocross stunts, and family favorites like mutton bustin’. Organizers say it takes nearly a year to plan, with increased prize money drawing elite talent nationwide. Beyond the arena, the rodeo continues to raise millions for local nonprofits through efforts like its Queen Program. The event runs through Sunday at the Elks Event Center.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County is at risk of losing key funding after 30 years of providing life-changing mentorship to thousands of local kids. The nonprofit, which pairs adult mentors, or “Bigs,” with youth, has been hit hard by recent cuts to AmeriCorps funding and could lose up to $115,000 of its $700,000 operating budget. Former "Farmer Wants a Wife" contestant Matt Warren, a longtime mentor, says the impact of these relationships is lifelong. As the organization works to expand its reach countywide, it’s calling on the community for support ahead of its biggest fundraiser, the Big Little Benefit, on May 30.

