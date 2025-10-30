Scam warning, SpaceX launch, and wildfire prevention

Happy Friday Jr., Central Coast! Here’s a look at what we’re waking up to on Daybreak this morning:



Officials warn of scams following Hurricane Melissa: As the storm devastates parts of Jamaica and Cuba, fake donation sites are popping up online. Experts say to be cautious of urgent requests or celebrity posts on unverified accounts.

SpaceX prepares for another launch from Vandenberg: A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off around 1:06 this afternoon, carrying 28 Starlink satellites into orbit. The booster will attempt to land on a drone ship in the Pacific after liftoff.

In Morro Bay, the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition is seeing a sharp increase in demand after the suspension of SNAP benefits, with shelves in their food-distribution facility running nearly empty. The coalition has already ramped up efforts, doubling its stock, relying on volunteers, and spending up to $25,000 a month, to fill the gap for families suddenly left without federal aid.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, homeowners are facing wild spikes in wildfire insurance premiums, some jumping to $50,000 annually, and a local group is taking matters into its own hands. The Santa Ynez Wildland Association is building a rural fire-station and collecting detailed risk data, hoping to show insurers that their mitigation efforts make the community safer and bring insurance costs back down.

The city of San Luis Obispo’s annual Pumpkin Smash invites residents to bring unpainted Halloween pumpkins to French Park this Saturday, where they’ll be smashed and composted instead of going to the landfill. The pumpkins will be processed into energy and nutrient-rich compost at an anaerobic digester, building on last year’s 1.7-ton diversion from the landfill and aiming to do even better this year.