Sunscreen efficacy report, prescribed burns, and local union workers on strike

Smoke may be visible in northern San Luis Obispo County : due to two prescribed burns, one at Camp Roberts as part of ongoing military training, and another 25-acre brush burn near Santa Margarita by CAL FIRE SLO. Both burns aim to reduce wildfire risk and may be rescheduled depending on weather conditions.

Does your sunscreen work? As summer approaches, the Environmental Working Group's 2025 Sunscreen Guide reveals that only 498 out of more than 2,200 SPF products met their strict safety and effectiveness standards. The report raises concerns about harmful ingredients, misleading SPF claims, and the risks of spray sunscreens, recommending mineral-based formulas and consistent application alongside other sun protection methods. See if your sunscreen made the cut.

Country artist Larry Fleet will perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair on Friday, July 11, with special guest Cripple Creek opening the show. Tickets go on sale May 30, and the fair runs from July 9 to 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Tensions have escalated between Okonite and its workforce in Santa Maria after the company abruptly cut health insurance benefits for more than 160 union workers currently on strike over a rejected contract. Employees say the offer failed to address rising living costs, and they were shocked to receive termination notices and COBRA packets shortly after voting it down, despite continued paycheck deductions for insurance. The sudden loss of coverage has left families scrambling for medical care, prompting the union to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. Workers, some with decades of service, say they’re fighting not only for fair wages, but also for the future of the next generation.

From June 7th to August 9th, all public libraries in San Luis Obispo County will host the Summer at the Library program, featuring a reading challenge with prizes like book bags and free books for participants of all ages. Designed to keep kids engaged and combat declining national reading scores, the program also includes audiobooks and aims to encourage lifelong reading habits and increased library visits.

Cal Poly Baseball clinched its second-ever Big West championship with a 6-4 win over UC Irvine, capping off a postseason tournament run that also included victories over Hawaii. Led by longtime Head Coach Larry Lee, who recently surpassed 700 wins, the Mustangs are heading to the NCAA regionals for the first time in over a decade, facing the Big 12 Champion Arizona Wildcats on May 30 in Eugene, Oregon, with hopes of advancing further on the national stage.

