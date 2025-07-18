Teen suspects, travel surge in SLO, and landslide update

Happy Friday, Central Coast! Our communities are going to be packed with people and events all weekend long, click this link for a list of everything happening.



Teens connected to Templeton Feed & Grain fire : Deputies say four juvenile males are responsible for the Fourth of July fire at Templeton Feed & Grain. Surveillance video shows one of them throwing a firework that caused the explosion. Investigators released new footage from inside the facility, showing sparks raining down. Fire officials are now working with the D.A.’s office to determine charges.

Central Coast joins 'Good Trouble' movement : From Templeton to Santa Maria, communities rallied for civil rights during the national "Good Trouble Lives On" day of action. Some waved signs along Highway 101 while others held candlelight vigils.

Mid-State Fair shuttle tips: Expect extra traffic near Paso Robles for the Mid-State Fair. Free shuttle rides start at 4 P.M. from Lowe's Center, Albertson's Center, and City Hall. Fair gates open at 4 P.M. and tonight's headliner, 311, takes the stage at 6:30.

The San Luis Obispo County Airport is planning major changes as it updates its 20-year-old master plan to accommodate a surge in travelers, from 523,000 in 2022 to 746,000 in 2024. The airport will expand flights from 15 to 18 in November and welcome larger planes like a Boeing 747. To support future growth, officials plan to decommission the smaller 725 runway to add hangar space, a move that’s drawing pushback from general aviation pilots who say the runway is critical for safety. Other upcoming projects include expanding the main runway, relocating hangars, improving the taxiway starting August 4, and completing new parking lot carports by November. Larger changes are still years away and will require an 18-month environmental review.

Regent’s Slide has kept a 6.8-mile stretch of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur closed for over a year, following a massive 650-foot landslide in early 2024. Crews have already moved more than 500,000 cubic yards of dirt and are using remote-controlled equipment to safely stabilize the area, which remains active and prone to movement. The closure has heavily impacted local tourism, with some businesses reporting revenue losses of 30 to 50%. The repairs are funded by the state highway account, largely through gas tax dollars, with partial federal reimbursement. Officials say a reopening timeline is expected to be announced in mid-September.

A new disc golf course has officially opened at Nipomo Regional Park, thanks to a two-year community effort led by local teacher Tom Slater. With help from Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, the project cleared legal and environmental hurdles, and the course was thoughtfully designed to respect other park users like dog walkers, hikers, and horseback riders. Built in just three days with help from the Rotary Club, local businesses, and neighbors, the course was entirely funded by donations. Enthusiasts say it offers a fun and accessible outdoor activity for all ages, especially kids looking for something new to do.

