Tornado alerts, bacteria concerns, and a push for recycled water

It’s Wednesday, Central Coast. Here are some of the stories from Daybreak this morning.



Guadalupe community pushes for safer streets : Parents and neighbors in Guadalupe are stepping up after a child was hit by a car near Main and Obispo Streets. Residents say they’ve raised safety concerns about the busy intersection for years. Caltrans says improvements are in the works and construction is expected to start this winter.

SpaceX aims for launch after weather delay : SpaceX is targeting a 4:03 p.m. launch today from Vandenberg Space Force Base after stormy weather caused a delay. This will be the second of ten "Tranche-1" missions, designed to send satellites into low-Earth orbit to build a global high-speed military data network. A live stream will begin ten minutes before launch, weather permitting.

Santa Maria airport reconnects to major hub: For the first time in nearly a decade, the Santa Maria Airport is offering hub service again. American Airlines now has twice-daily nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Recent testing by the Surfrider Foundation shows that Pismo Creek has been registering consistently high bacteria levels for at least the past six months, with only about 10% of samples falling into the “safe” range. Surfrider volunteers, including biologist Stanley Rice, say they can’t pinpoint the source of the contamination without help from local authorities, since the tests don’t reveal whether the bacteria originate from private properties or infrastructure leaks. The city of Pismo Beach said it takes environmental concerns seriously and is working with the county health department to address the issue.

On Monday night, many residents across San Luis Obispo County were surprised by tornado alerts sent to their phones, an unusual occurrence for this region. Although no tornadoes were confirmed that evening, meteorologists stress that the conditions that spawn them: moisture, instability, and wind shear, are becoming more favorable, especially as climate trends shift. Officials are encouraging vigilance: if a tornado warning is ever issued locally, people should shelter inside away from windows and monitor emergency alerts.

Los Osos has officially activated three new recycled-water irrigation sites, located at the community park, Monarch Grove Elementary, and Los Osos Middle School, after years of planning and construction. The project, which cost around $951,000 and was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, aims to ease pressure on groundwater by providing a sustainable water source for landscaping and irrigation, especially in drought conditions. The recycled water is treated with UV disinfection, and the system is designed to divert any water that doesn’t meet safety standards so potable water can be used if needed.