Motorcyclist suffering major injuries, accident starts vegetation fire

A motorcyclist is suffering from major injuries after an accident in Santa Barbara County yesterday.
It happened on Rucker Rd. and Harris Grade, near Vandenberg Village.
Crews arrived at the scene to find a small vegetation fire had broken out.
According to County Officials, the motorcyclist was taken to cottage hospital.
Fire crews stopped forward progress by 6:10 p.m.
The fire burned less than two acres.
Motorcycle accident with vegetation fire Update: Forward progress stopped at 6:41pm. Prior knowledge of an access road assisted our efforts. Accident & Fire under investigation. Fire size estimated under 2 acres. Firefighters remain on scene for mop-up. pic.twitter.com/FHntMFqqsi— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 5, 2023