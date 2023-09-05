Watch Now
Motorcyclist suffering major injuries, accident starts vegetation fire

Posted at 6:25 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 09:25:07-04

A motorcyclist is suffering from major injuries after an accident in Santa Barbara County yesterday.

It happened on Rucker Rd. and Harris Grade, near Vandenberg Village.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a small vegetation fire had broken out.

According to County Officials, the motorcyclist was taken to cottage hospital.

Fire crews stopped forward progress by 6:10 p.m.

The fire burned less than two acres.

