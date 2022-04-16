Watch
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

Sean Rayford/AP
Authorities stage outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 19:44:26-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre.

Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition.

Daniel Johnson said he and his family were visiting from Alabama and were eating in the food court when they first heard shots ring out.

Johnson said people were screaming and knocking over tables as they fled.

