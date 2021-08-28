Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

4 Marines from California among Kabul bombing victims

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This undated photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, of Indio, Calif., was killed on Aug. 26, in the bomb attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan. Cpl. Lopez, whose parents work at the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in Southern California, was a sheriff's Explorer for three years before joining the Marine Corps in September 2017, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. Bianco said Lopez planned to follow in his parents' footsteps and become a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy after his deployment. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Afghanistan Bombing US Troops California
Afghanistan Bombing US Troops California
Afghanistan Bombing US Troops California
Posted at 4:44 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 19:44:29-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four of the U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul were Marines from California.

Officials released the names of the victims Saturday. Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento was among those who died in the blast.

Gee posted a photo on social media last week holding a baby in her arms at the airport and said, “I love my job."

The suicide bombing where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines.

The other three California Marines killed were from Rancho Cucamonga, Indio and Norco.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7