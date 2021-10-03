Watch
AP: States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money

Rebecca Droke/AP
In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 photo, from left, Zihare Wellons, 7, Shahif Wellons, 12, and Janiyah Acie, 3 walk through new Rec2Tech space at Jefferson Recreation Center, which will provide access to technology and innovative programming for community members including STEM, computer science and coding education, combined with the arts in Pittsburgh. The city plans to use some of the money from the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress last spring, to continue expanding these programs. Initial programming will be for young people, with plans to grow the programming into the broader community. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)
Posted at 9:16 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 12:16:44-04

Many states and cities across the U.S. are getting off to a slow start in spending money from this year's coronavirus relief package championed by President Joe Biden and Democrats.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March included $350 billion for state and local governments.

An Associated Press analysis of the first progress reports found that more than half the states and almost two-thirds of the largest cities reported no spending as of this summer.

Biden's administration says it's not concerned about the early pace of the initiative.

A White House official says the package was designed to provide both immediate relief and funding for longer-term projects.

