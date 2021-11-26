Watch
Art critic Dave Hickey, known for book 'Air Guitar', dies

This May 2008 photo provided by Libby Lumpkin shows Dave Hickey, left with Peter Schjeldahl. Hickey, a prominent American critic whose essays covered topics ranging from Liberace to Norman Rockwell, has died. The brash style and mixing of high- and low-brow culture that characterized his work earned him legions of fans and leaves leave a lasting influence on a generation of artists and critics. He died Nov. 12, 2021, at home in Santa Fe, New M.M., after years of heart disease, his art historian wife Libby Lumpkin said. (Libby Lumpkin via AP)
Dave Hickey, a prominent American critic whose essays covered topics ranging from Liberace to Norman Rockwell, has died.

The brash style and mixing of high- and low-brow culture that characterized his work earned him legions of fans and leaves a lasting influence on a generation of artists and critics.

Art historian Libby Lumpkin says her husband died Nov. 12 at home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after years of heart disease. He was 82.

Hickey, who won a MacArthur "Genius" grant in 2001, wrote prolifically about topics ranging from Norman Rockwell paintings to basketball player Julius Erving.

