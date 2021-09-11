Watch
Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in NYC with display of unity

Chip Somodevilla/AP
From left, former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg's partner Diana Taylor, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., stand for the national anthem during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in New York. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 14:05:58-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Three presidents stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation’s worst terror attack with a display of unity.

Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago.

They each wore blue ribbons and held their hands over their hearts as a procession marched a flag through the memorial.

The display was watched by hundreds of Americans, some carrying photos of loved ones lost in the attacks.

The president is spending Saturday paying his respects at the trio of sites where the planes crashed.

