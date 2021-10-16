Watch
Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital

Damian Dovarganes/AP
United States Secret Service special agents wait outside the University of California Irvine Medical Center is seen in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Former President Bill Clinton is the UC Irvine Medical Center hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 18:38:40-04

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A spokesman says Bill Clinton will spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection.

Spokesman Angel Ureña says Saturday that Clinton is making excellent progress.

He'll receive IV antibiotics before an expected release on Sunday. President Joe Biden said Friday that he'd spoken with the former president and he's not “in any serious condition."

Bill Clinton, who's 75, was admitted on Tuesday for what an aide says was a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

