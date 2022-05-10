Watch
Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Locher/AP
A formerly sunken boat sits on cracked earth hundreds of feet from what is now the shoreline on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, May 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead is receding and Sin City is awash with mob lore after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:55:58-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead.

The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there’s no telling what they’ll find in Lake Mead.

Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel.

These photos of Saturday, May 7, 2022, provided by Lindsey Melvin of Henderson, Nev., shows human remains she and her sister discovered on a sandbar that recently surfaced as Lake Mead recedes. A closer look revealed a human jaw with teeth. The National Park Service confirmed in a statement that the bones are human. (Lindsey Melvin via AP)

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

