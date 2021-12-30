Watch
Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged

Posted at 6:48 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 09:48:55-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles business manager whose clients had included Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians have been killed, and her boyfriend has been charged with murder and torture.

Police say they found 55-year-old Angela Kukawski dead in her car on Dec. 23. Authorities say her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Prosecutors allege he also tortured her with a knife. Investigators believe Barker killed Kukawski inside their home, put her inside her car, drove it out of Los Angeles, and left it with her inside.

Barker has not entered a plea or responded to the charges.

