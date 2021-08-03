Dating changed during the pandemic; apps are following suit

LONDON (AP) — The use of dating apps in the last 18 months of the pandemic has surged around the globe.

Tinder reported 2020 as its busiest year, while Hinge saw its revenue triple in this time.

Now many people say they plan to carry their pandemic dating behaviors into the post-pandemic world, such as having more video dates and looking for more deep connections.

This has prompted many of these apps to roll out a number of new features in the age of limited physical contact, even while some parts of the world are already returning back to normal.