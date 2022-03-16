Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash Gas Prices
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. (AP Photo/File)
DoorDash Gas Prices
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 23:35:25-04

Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, a debit card that's designed for drivers.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers.

Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png