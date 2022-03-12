Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

EPA plan would limit downwind pollution from power plants

EPA Downwind Pollution
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kan., Sept. 18, 2021. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a federal plan that would restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with air pollution they can't control. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
EPA Downwind Pollution
Posted at 7:13 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 10:13:21-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a plan that would restrict smokestack emissions from power plants and other industrial sources that burden downwind areas with air pollution they can’t control.

The federal plan announced Friday is intended to help more than two dozen states meet “good neighbor” obligations under the Clean Air Act.

States that contribute to ground-level ozone, or smog, are required to submit plans ensuring that power plants and other industrial sites don't add significantly to air pollution in other states.

In states that have not submitted a plan, or where EPA disapproves, the federal plan would take effect to ensure downwind states are protected.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png