Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The U.S. Capitol is seen under dark skies in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as barriers remain six months after the Jan. 6 attack. A Senate report examining security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol blames missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy for the deadly siege. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Capitol Breach Security
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 18:11:14-04

A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents unsealed Thursday show that among those charged is a former La Habra police chief who founded a far-right group formed to protest pandemic-related restrictions.

The group, American Phoenix Project, has also helped push the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

At least some of the men charged are believed to have ties to the Three Percenters anti-government extremist movement.

They are accused of conspiring in a plot to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News Free 24/7