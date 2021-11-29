Watch
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

Thibault Camus/AP
FILE -Fashion designer Virgil Abloh gives a thumbs up after the presentation of Off-White Men's Spring-Summer 2019 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday June 20, 2018. Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 20:08:12-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died of cancer. He was 41.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by LVMH Louis Vuitton and the Off White label, the brand he founded.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said Abloh was diagnosed in 2019 with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

