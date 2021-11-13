Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Fight over US wolf protections goes before federal judge

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Ore. Government attorneys are due before a federal judge to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. Friday's hearing before U.S. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
Gray Wolves-Protections
Posted at 8:34 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 11:34:19-05

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. government attorneys have asked a federal judge to uphold a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration that lifted protections for gray wolves across most of the country.

The request during a Friday hearing before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in California came as officials in Republican-led states including Wisconsin, Montana and Idaho have sought to drive down wolf numbers through aggressive hunting and trapping.

Wildlife advocates say the hunts threaten to reverse the gray wolf's recovery to large parts of the West and Midwest over the past several decades.

They want protections restored for wolves under the Endangered Species Act.

Judge Jeffrey White did not immediately rule.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png