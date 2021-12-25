Watch
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

Charles Krupa/AP
Travelers trek through Terminal E at Logan Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights, Friday, Dec. 24, because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 14:24:01-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19 disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, notes 921 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday.

Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year.

