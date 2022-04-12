Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comic's comic, dies at 67

Obit Gilbert Gottfried
John Shearer/John Shearer/Invision/AP
FILE - Gilbert Gottfried performs at the Comedy Central "Roast of Roseanne" in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 2012. Gottfried’s publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said Gottfried, an actor and legendary standup comic known for his abrasive voice and crude jokes, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was 67. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)
Obit Gilbert Gottfried
Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 18:00:05-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died.

His publicist Glenn Schwartz said in a statement that Gottfried died Tuesday at age 67.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes. He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png