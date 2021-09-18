Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally

items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Howard/AP
Police stage at a security fence ahead of a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called "political prisoners" of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
APTOPIX Capitol Breach Rally
Capitol Breach Rally
Capitol Breach Rally
Posted at 11:04 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 14:04:17-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the shadow of a fortified Capitol, a few hundred demonstrators have turned up in Washington to support those charged in January’s riot, but they were vastly outnumbered by the media and a heavy police presence.

U.S. Capitol Police were taking no chances, with hundreds of officers brought into Washington in an effort to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack.

The fence around the Capitol was put back up, the city police force was fully activated and Capitol Police requested assistance from the National Guard.

There were a few scuffles as the rally started around noon Saturday and one person was arrested for carrying a knife, but no major incidents reported early on.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month