Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
A man picks up a sign during a rally held to protest the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kenosha Protest Shootings Reaction
Kenosha Protest Shootings Reaction
Kenosha Protest Shootings Reaction
Kenosha Protest Shootings Reaction
Kenosha Protest Shootings Reaction
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 20:19:41-05

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland Friday night declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said several people were given citations, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested.

Protests have been held in several other U.S. cities nationwide following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png