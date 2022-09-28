Incredible video shows flooding, damage caused by Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. — Within minutes of striking the southwest Florida coast, incredible video and photos showed the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Video of flooding on Fort Myers Beach showed vehicles almost fully-submerged on city streets and homes on the brink of destruction.

In Naples, the flooding could be seen in several areas, including a parking garage where car alarms could be heard going off as the water rose to high levels.

The Naples Fire Department shared a video of their crews rescuing people trapped in floodwaters.

The department sent another showing how flood waters had hit the station and their trucks.

Also in Naples, the dangers of downed powerlines was seen in a video taken ahead of the storm. Sparks flew, starting a fire on a city street.

An entire block in Naples was seen flooded only minutes after the storm made landfall.

One of the biggest dangers in any storm is the storm surge that pushes an destructive wall of water onto land. That was seen in the video below:

Heavy winds were seen in video from Punta Gorda, which took almost a direct hit from the eye of Hurricane Ian.

One of the more interesting aspects of Hurricane Ian is what it did to water across the Tampa Bay area. Strong winds pushed water out of the bay, allowing residents to walk out far from shore.