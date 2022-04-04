Jon Batiste tops Grammys; Silk Sonic soars, Rodrigo crowned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste won album of the year honors for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ’70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honored the artists he beat. Silk Sonic took home four trophies, including one of the night's top honors, record of the year, for its song “Leave the Door Open.”

The R&B supergroup of Bruno Mars and Anderson.

Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor. Rodrigo's three trophies included best new artist.