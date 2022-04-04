Watch
Jon Batiste tops Grammys; Silk Sonic soars, Rodrigo crowned

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Posted at 11:37 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 02:40:37-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste won album of the year honors for “We Are” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, giving him five trophies on a night that saw the ’70s funk of Silk Sonic take record of the year and song of the year and newcomer Olivia Rodrigo take three awards.

Batiste honored the artists he beat. Silk Sonic took home four trophies, including one of the night's top honors, record of the year, for its song “Leave the Door Open.”

The R&B supergroup of Bruno Mars and Anderson.

Paak were exuberant as they accepted the honor. Rodrigo's three trophies included best new artist.

