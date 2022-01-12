Watch
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

items.[0].image.alt
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, with committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., confers with a staff during a committee hearing to examine the domestic terrorism threat one year after January 6, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Dick Durbin, Chuck Grassley
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 10:24:09-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism.

That's according to the department’s top national security official, who told lawmakers Tuesday that the country faces an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He says the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

