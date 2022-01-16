Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Bleiberg/AP
A Texas state trooper blocks traffic on a road leading to a Colleyville, Texas synagogue where a man apparently took hostages Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)
Texas Synagogue hostage
Texas Synagogue Standoff
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 21:21:52-05

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from a Texas synagogue where a man had been holding four people.

The Colleyville Police Department said the male hostage was released shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

He was expected to be reunited with his family soon and did not require medical attention.

FBI crisis negotiators were continuing to communicate with the man who took the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth.

Services at the synagogue were being livestreamed on Facebook before the feed cut out.

There have been no reported injuries.

An official told The Associated Press that the hostage-taker has demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png