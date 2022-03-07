Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl

APTOPIX Mexico Soccer Brawl
Sergio Gonzalez/AP
Fans clash during a Mexican soccer league match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Multiple people were injured in the brawl, including two critically. (AP Photo/Sergio Gonzalez)
APTOPIX Mexico Soccer Brawl
APTOPIX Mexico Soccer Brawl
Posted at 7:02 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 22:02:02-05

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top-division soccer league has suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a massive brawl among fans.

Saturday's match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion, was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands.

Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri said Sunday that 23 men remain hospitalized.

Ten were in serious condition, and three of the injured were in critical condition with very severe injuries.

They may have been the men who were seen unconscious on the ground in videos posted on social media.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png