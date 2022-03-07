Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top-division soccer league has suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a massive brawl among fans.

Saturday's match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, the reigning league champion, was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands.

Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri said Sunday that 23 men remain hospitalized.

Ten were in serious condition, and three of the injured were in critical condition with very severe injuries.

They may have been the men who were seen unconscious on the ground in videos posted on social media.