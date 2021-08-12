Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents since pandemic began

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Woman holds a sign and attends a rally to support stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021. A diverse crowd gathered to demand justice for the victims of Atlanta, Georgia spa shooting for an end to racism, xenophobia and misogyny. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Stop Asian Hate Chicago Rally
Posted at 6:52 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 09:52:42-04

A new report has found the frequency of anti-Asian incidents — from taunts to assaults — reported in the U.S. so far this year seems poised to surpass last year, despite months of political and social activism.

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition, has become the authority on gathering data on racially motivated attacks related to the pandemic.

It released its latest report Thursday. It showed 9,081 incidents were reported between March 2020 and this June.

Of those incidents, 4,548 occurred last year, and 4,533 this year.

Since the coronavirus was first reported in China, people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have sometimes been treated as scapegoats based on their race.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!