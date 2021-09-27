Watch
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' sashays home with 10 Tony Awards

Matthew Murphy/AP
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)
Tony Awards - Moulin Rouge
Adrienne Warren
Tony Awards - Moulin Rouge
Posted at 9:24 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 00:24:26-04

NEW YORK (AP) — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie, won the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards.

Broadway looked back Sunday night to honor shows shuttered by COVID-19, mourn its fallen and also look forward to welcoming audiences again.

“The Inheritance” by Matthew Lopez was named the best new play, and Charles Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play” won best play revival.

The pandemic-delayed telecast kicked off with an energetic performance of “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from original Broadway cast members of “Hairspray!”

