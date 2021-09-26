Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Multiple injuries after Amtrak train derails in Montana

items.[0].image.alt
Kimberly Fossen/AP
In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen people work at the scene of an Amtrak train derailment on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Multiple people were injured when the train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP)
Amtrak Train Derails
Amtrak Train Derails
Posted at 7:33 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 22:33:30-04

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Multiple people were injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, the train agency says.

Five cars of the Empire Builder train, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard.

An eyewitness told KSEN radio that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month