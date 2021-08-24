Nine women now serving as governors in US, tying a record

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is beginning her term in office with plenty of challenges.

But she also is starting with a historic opportunity as the first woman to hold one of the most prominent governorships in the U.S. When Hochul took over Tuesday for resigned Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she became the ninth woman currently serving as governor.

That ties the previous record, first set in 2004 and then matched in 2007 and 2019.

Hochul already has said she will run for a full four-year term next year.

Women also have a chance to make gains in 2022 in several states where governors are term-limited.