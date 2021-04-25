No host, no audience: An Oscars unlike any other to get underway Sunday

An Oscars unlike any before will get underway Sunday night, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast retooled for the pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

There will be no host, no audience, nor face masks for nominees attending the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station.

In contrast with the Golden Globes, Zoom boxes have been closed out — though numerous international hubs and satellite feeds will connect nominees unable to travel to the awards.

Show producers are hoping to return some of the traditional glamour to the Oscars, even in a pandemic year.