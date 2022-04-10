Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Olympics figure skater Alysa Liu retires at age 16

France Figure Skating Worlds
Francisco Seco/AP
Alysa Liu of the U.S celebrates her bronze medal during the women victory ceremony at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier, south of France, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
France Figure Skating Worlds
Posted at 8:30 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 23:30:58-04

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16.

Considered the future of U.S. women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram.

She made the Olympic team despite having to withdraw from the trials in January when Liu tested positive for COVID-19.

Liu, of Richmond, California, recovered in time to skate in the Beijing Games, where she landed seven triple jumps in her free skate to finish seventh overall.

She then came in third in a watered-down world championships with the Russian skaters not participating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png