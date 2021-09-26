Watch
Pelosi vows to pass infrastructure, eyes smaller social bill

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., right, holds a news conference just before a House vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, an effort by House Democrats to circumvent a new Texas law that has placed that access under threat, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 26, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that Democrats will pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill this week.

At the same time, Pelosi is pledging to push ahead on a bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop because of some Democratic opposition in the Senate.

Pelosi had originally pledged a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan by Monday. But she now says that timeline will likely slip to later in the week, giving space for additional negotiations so both bills can be approved. Pelosi spoke Sunday on ABC’s “This Week."

