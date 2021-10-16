Watch
Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 19, 2003, file photo, Robert Durst sits in the courtroom as attorneys meet with the judge in chambers in Galveston, Texas. Durst, then 60, whose late father, Seymour, founded a Manhattan-based real estate empire still run by the family, is charged with the 2001 slaying of Morris Black. A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 of murdering his best friend Susan Berman, 20 years ago in a case that took on new life after the New York real estate heir participated in a documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife's 1982 disappearance. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Oct 16, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawyer says Saturday that New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

His hospitalization is just days since he was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case.

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin says he was notified that his client was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

DeGuerin says he doesn't know Durst’s condition and is trying to find out more details.

The 78-year-old was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago.

DeGuerin said Saturday that Durst was “very, very sick in the courtroom.” Durst was convicted last month of murder for shooting Susan Berman in 2000.

