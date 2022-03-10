Watch
Sanctions on Abramovich see restrictions placed on Chelsea

Peter Cziborra/AP
Chelsea fans in the stands stands during a British Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London on May 18, 2021. Unpreceded restrictions have been placed on Chelsea’s ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (Peter Cziborra/PA via AP)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 12:39:45-05

LONDON (AP) — Unprecedented restrictions have been placed on Chelsea’s ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions.

Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government.

It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The government has issued what it calls a “special license” to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and allow staff to be paid.

But the club won’t be able to sell new tickets to any fans or sell merchandise.

