Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Quicken Loans Arena before the evening session of the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Bob Dole
Posted at 9:17 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 12:20:10-05

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Elizabeth Dole has tweeted that her husband, Republican political icon Bob Dole, has died at age 98.

Dole overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, and a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
