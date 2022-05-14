Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan becomes UAE's president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rulers in the United Arab Emirates have announced that they unanimously appointed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of this hereditarily ruled nation on the Arabian Peninsula.

The state-run WAM news agency said Saturday the rulers of the country’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting held in Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

It comes after President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.

The transition of power marks only the third time this U.S.-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms has selected a president since becoming an independent nation in 1971.