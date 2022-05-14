Shootings near Milwaukee Bucks playoff game prompt curfew

Downtown Milwaukee will be under a limited curfew for the rest of the weekend and a massive watch party scheduled for Sunday has been called off after 21 people were injured in three separate shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game.

Three people were injured Friday night in the first shooting, one in the second, and 17 in what police described as an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people, all just a few blocks from the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

All of the victims are expected to survive.