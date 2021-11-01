Watch
Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

Lisa Rathke/AP
Workers do routine seasonal maintenance to a chairlift, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Jay Peak Resort, in Jay, Vt., ahead of the upcoming season. After the previous season with mask mandates and other virus-related restrictions ski resorts are expecting a more normal season this winter. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 01, 2021
JAY, Vt. (AP) — Ski resorts are expecting a more normal season on the slopes this winter with many virus restrictions lifted.

But skiers and snowboarders are advised to keep a mask in their pocket in case they’re required to wear one inside lodges and restaurants.

Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the local health rules in place.

What is not wavering is the anticipation for a season like years past, pre-pandemic.

The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and far fewer mask requirements outdoors.

