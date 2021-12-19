Watch
'SNL' to air without live audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - Charli XCX poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 72nd international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2019. The singer was scheduled to be the night’s musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” but bowed out Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2021, citing the limited crew for the taping. The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew as a precaution against the Omicron variant. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 8:36 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 23:36:23-05

NEW YORK (AP) — People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won’t be a live audience to see it happen.

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew as a precaution against the Omicron variant.

“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host. British pop star Charli XCX was scheduled to be the night’s musical guest.

But she announced that she would not be allowed to perform Saturday afternoon, citing the limited crew for the taping.

