Stellantis recalling 338,000 Jeeps for suspension problem

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, is recalling 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees in the United States because parts of the front suspension could become loose. If this happens, the SUV’s front wheel could fall outward, resulting in a loss of control, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall includes both Jeep Grand Cherokee and the longer Grand Cherokee L, which has three rows of seats. The SUVs involved are all from the 2021 through 2023 model years. As of late January, Stellantis was not aware of any crashes or injuries resulting from the issue, according to official documents.

Some of these vehicles could have bolts in the front suspension that were damaged during assembly. In vehicles that have the problem, drivers may notice unusual noises going over bumps.

Vehicle owners will receive letters from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Stellantis’s US subsidiary, telling them to bring their vehicle to a dealership. Dealership technicians will inspect the bolts in the front end to see if they need replacement. All work will be free for customers, as is usual in recalls. FCA will also reimburse customers who may have previously had the necessary work done on their own. FCA will begin mailing out the letters informing customers of the recall in mid-April.

Owners who want to check if their vehicle is involved in the recall can go to NHTSA’s Safercar.gov website. Another roughly 38,200 Grand Cherokees outside the US will also be recalled for the same issue.